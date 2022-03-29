NMDC Director (Finance) bags FE CFO award

Hyderabad: Director (Finance) of the largest iron ore producer of India NMDC, Amitava Mukherjee, was presented with the FE CFO of the Year Award by Financial Express for the year 2022 in the Large Industry - Manufacturing Category, at the recently held FE CFO Awards 2022 ceremony.

NMDC was the only public sector enterprise bestowed this year with this prestigious honour. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, was the chief guest for the event. He congratulated the brightest Chief Financial Officers of India for their exceptional contribution in building the financial strength of their companies and the national economy.

"Continued focus on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and safety has built an iron-strong financial management system for NMDC over the years. Undaunted by the headwinds of Covid-19, we registered a record financial performance in 2021.

Going forward, our capex outlay and funding ambitious projects is in line with the Centre's economic strategy of enhanced investment and infrastructure development to provide growth and accomplish the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Amitava Mukherjee said