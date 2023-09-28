NMDC hosts Vigilance Awareness Week campaign

Hyderabad : NMDC, a prominent public sector company in India, conducted a training programme on Monday as part of its Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023 campaign. The programme was led by the company’s Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) B Vishwanath, who highlighted the role of the Central Vigilance Commission’s guidelines in achieving fair, ethical and sustainable development.

Speaking to the participants, Vishwanath said: “VAW 2023 urges public officials to take advantage of new technologies in enhancing accountability and efficiency.” He encouraged the NMDC employees to be early adopters of these developments to meet the current and future requirements as the domestic iron and steel industry matures. Through a video message, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) of NMDC, appreciated the efforts of the company’s Vigilance Department in curating these Capacity Building Programmes for the employees. Addressing the participants, he said, “I encourage everyone to take ownership of their work, nurture their skills, and ensure that our decision-making is informed and accountable.”

The training programme started with an interactive session with Dr Upendra Vennam, CVO, BDL and MIDHANI on ‘Inquiry Officer and Presenting Officer’. He explained the process of disciplinary proceedings in detail, describing the responsibilities of the inquiry officer and presenting officer while emphasizing on the relevant provisions of the Constitution and DoPT Rules.