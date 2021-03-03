NMDC’s output rises by 19%

Hyderabad : NMDC, the country's largest iron ore producer, has witnessed a spectacular growth during the month of February 2021 both in production and sales performance over the CPLY.

Iron ore production for the month of February 2021 stands at 3.86 MT as against the 3.24 MT of ore mined in the corresponding month in February 2020, and registered a growth of 19 per cent over the same.

Sales during February 2021 increased by 12 per cent at 3.25 MT as against the 2.91 MT done in the month of February 2020.

The Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh has produced 3.15 MT in February 2021 as compared to last year's production of 2.93 MT in the month of February, and registered a growth of 8 per cent in production.

The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in the month of February 2021 is 2.62 MT against 2.42 MT in February 2020, which is 8 per cent higher than the previous year.

Speaking about the production and sales numbers of February 2021, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, "These production and sales figures definitely display NMDC's strong character to bounce back in spite of operational challenges.

This achievement is possible only due to the hard-work and commitment demonstrated by the employees. We foresee a gradual rise in numbers and will continue to set new records."

NMDC has recently restarted the operations at Donimalai mines.