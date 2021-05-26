New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has seen no major impact on client deliverables due to the ongoing pandemic, and has been working proactively with clients to mitigate any potential impact.

The Bengaluru-based company has also enabled vaccination for 14,150 employees and their family members through its centres, and is in the process of setting up additional facilities across its campuses in India.

Besides, Infosys is providing financial support, exploring training and job opportunities for the next of kin and offering necessary assistance to support dependents of deceased staff members. "We continue to operate in a remote model across our offices and see no major impact on our client deliverables due to the ongoing health situation.

In few instances, where we have had challenges, we have been working proactively with our clients to mitigate any potential impact," Infosys said in a statement. As part of its localisation strategy, Infosys has made significant investments in near shore hubs across many countries in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific over the last few years in terms of building capabilities and acquiring talent, it added. The company has also significantly increased hiring of university graduates as well as lateral hires, over the last few quarters, globally.

"While the second wave in India is having a far more adverse effect, for companies like ours, having large bench strength (talent pool) both in India and internationally is helping us ensure seamless client delivery. Our clients too, continue to be very supportive during this time," Infosys noted.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other resources.