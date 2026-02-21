Weather Changes in Telangana: Rains likely in the State for two days

Telangana is experiencing changing weather patterns, with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issuing a warning for light to moderate rains over the next three days due to a low-pressure system in the Sri Lankan Sea. Officials have clarified that heavy rainfall is unlikely, but residents should remain alert for untimely showers.

Forecasts indicate drizzle across various districts on February 22, 23, and 24, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in some areas, particularly in central and eastern Telangana on February 22. Places such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, and Bhadrachalam may experience moderate rains, and hailstorms could occur locally.

Meanwhile, temperatures are rising gradually due to humid winds from the low-pressure zone. On Friday, maximum temperatures exceeded normal levels, with Bhadrachalam recording 36.2°C, Khammam 35.4°C, and Adilabad 35.8°C. Humidity levels across the state range between 35 and 42 percent.

The intense heat, typical of early March, has already become noticeable, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. People are advised to avoid going out during these hours. Despite the rising temperatures, the weather remains a mix of sunshine and rain, indicating continued unstable conditions across Telangana.