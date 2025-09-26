Nothing’s CMF to become Indian brand

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Nothing has given its affordable sub-brand CMF a big push by turning it into an independent subsidiary with India as its global base for operations, research, and manufacturing, the company said on Thursday.

Alongside this move, the company has announced a $100 million joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom Limited.

The partnership is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years, as per the official statement. With this collaboration, India will not only serve as the headquarters for CMF’s manufacturing but will also play a central role in transforming the country into a global hub for smartphone production and exports.

Nothing has already invested over $200 million in India -- highlighting the country’s importance in its growth strategy. CMF, which was launched in 2023, has quickly made a mark in the budget smartphone and wearables segment. The phones are priced under $200, a sweet spot in India where more than 42 per cent of all phones sold in the second quarter of 2025 fell in the $100–$200 price range, according to IDC data.