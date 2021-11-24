November 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Domestic benchmarks closed lower in the volatile session on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, as it was dragged by the auto, IT, FMCG stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 323.34 points or 0.55 per cent to 58,340.99. The Nifty 50 index dropped 88.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,415.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low





Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low ONGC 152.95 4.26 149 155.85 149 Adani Ports 758 3.94 735.65 772.35 732 Coal India 158.85 1.7 158.3 161.65 155.6 NTPC 135.2 1.27 134.5 137.3 133.55 Kotak Bank 2006.55 1.19 1979.55 2024.95 1970 BPCL 402 1.11 401.1 409.3 398.8 IOC 127.2 0.83 126.7 129.3 126.4 ICICI Bank 758 0.82 750.25 772.25 746.7 Power Grid 202.85 0.5 202.2 207.45 202 SBI Life 1157.95 0.39 1159.25 1181.35 1152

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low





Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Eicher Motors 2526.05 -2.81 2599.2 2617.95 2525 Tata Consumer Products 798 -2.8 824 830 796 Maruti 7636.6 -2.77 7865.5 7897.95 7636.6 Grasim 1734.1 -2.76 1790 1793.95 1734.1 Infosys 1690.2 -2.69 1740 1740.5 1688 Divi's Laboratories 4660 -2.17 4788.9 4788.9 4654.5 ITC 227.2 -1.9 232.45 232.7 226.95 Cipla 893.5 -1.88 911 915.4 891.35 Reliance 2343.55 -1.77 2380 2409.9 2343.55 Tata Motors 486.9 -1.74 499 501.8 485.3



