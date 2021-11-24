  • Menu
November 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Highlights

Domestic benchmarks closed lower in the volatile session on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, as it was dragged by the auto, IT, FMCG stocks.

Domestic benchmarks closed lower in the volatile session on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, as it was dragged by the auto, IT, FMCG stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 323.34 points or 0.55 per cent to 58,340.99. The Nifty 50 index dropped 88.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,415.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
ONGC 152.95 4.26 149 155.85 149
Adani Ports 758 3.94 735.65 772.35 732
Coal India 158.85 1.7 158.3 161.65 155.6
NTPC 135.2 1.27 134.5 137.3 133.55
Kotak Bank 2006.55 1.19 1979.55 2024.95 1970
BPCL 402 1.11 401.1 409.3 398.8
IOC 127.2 0.83 126.7 129.3 126.4
ICICI Bank 758 0.82 750.25 772.25 746.7
Power Grid 202.85 0.5 202.2 207.45 202
SBI Life 1157.95 0.39 1159.25 1181.35 1152

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Eicher Motors 2526.05 -2.81 2599.2 2617.95 2525
Tata Consumer Products 798 -2.8 824 830 796
Maruti 7636.6 -2.77 7865.5 7897.95 7636.6
Grasim 1734.1 -2.76 1790 1793.95 1734.1
Infosys 1690.2 -2.69 1740 1740.5 1688
Divi's Laboratories 4660 -2.17 4788.9 4788.9 4654.5
ITC 227.2 -1.9 232.45 232.7 226.95
Cipla 893.5 -1.88 911 915.4 891.35
Reliance 2343.55 -1.77 2380 2409.9 2343.55
Tata Motors 486.9 -1.74 499 501.8 485.3


