November 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic benchmarks closed lower in the volatile session on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, as it was dragged by the auto, IT, FMCG stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 323.34 points or 0.55 per cent to 58,340.99. The Nifty 50 index dropped 88.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,415.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ONGC
|152.95
|4.26
|149
|155.85
|149
|Adani Ports
|758
|3.94
|735.65
|772.35
|732
|Coal India
|158.85
|1.7
|158.3
|161.65
|155.6
|NTPC
|135.2
|1.27
|134.5
|137.3
|133.55
|Kotak Bank
|2006.55
|1.19
|1979.55
|2024.95
|1970
|BPCL
|402
|1.11
|401.1
|409.3
|398.8
|IOC
|127.2
|0.83
|126.7
|129.3
|126.4
|ICICI Bank
|758
|0.82
|750.25
|772.25
|746.7
|Power Grid
|202.85
|0.5
|202.2
|207.45
|202
|SBI Life
|1157.95
|0.39
|1159.25
|1181.35
|1152
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Eicher Motors
|2526.05
|-2.81
|2599.2
|2617.95
|2525
|Tata Consumer Products
|798
|-2.8
|824
|830
|796
|Maruti
|7636.6
|-2.77
|7865.5
|7897.95
|7636.6
|Grasim
|1734.1
|-2.76
|1790
|1793.95
|1734.1
|Infosys
|1690.2
|-2.69
|1740
|1740.5
|1688
|Divi's Laboratories
|4660
|-2.17
|4788.9
|4788.9
|4654.5
|ITC
|227.2
|-1.9
|232.45
|232.7
|226.95
|Cipla
|893.5
|-1.88
|911
|915.4
|891.35
|Reliance
|2343.55
|-1.77
|2380
|2409.9
|2343.55
|Tata Motors
|486.9
|-1.74
|499
|501.8
|485.3
