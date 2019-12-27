NPCI Offers FASTag Recharge Option Through BHIM UPI

FASTag recharges online: To provide all vehicle owners with the convenience of NETC FASTag recharge, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) now also offers customers the option of recharging through BHIM UPI. Any mobile application enabled by BHIM UPI would now allow vehicle owners to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll stations. National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a program designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market. It provides an interoperable toll payment solution nationwide that includes clearinghouse services for conflict resolution and dispute management.

Talking about the development of the NPCI; Chief Operating Officer at NPCI, Praveena Rai said, "Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We are pleased to announce the NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications."

Customers can now recharge their FASTag account without problems via BHIM UPI-enabled mobile applications by merely logging into the BHIM application and following the simple steps outlined below:

1] Login to your BHIM UPI App

2] Select Send Option

3] Enter the NETC FASTag UPI ID, which will be – netc. (VehicleNumber)@BankUPIHandle;

4] Click Verify Your UPI ID

5] Enter the preferred recharge amount

6] Enter the pin to authenticate the transaction

7] Customers will receive an SMS that will confirm the credit in their FASTag wallet.

FASTag has been made compulsory on national highways throughout India from December 15, 2019. It is rechargeable and easy-to-use tag attached to the windshield of a vehicle, which allows the automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is moving.