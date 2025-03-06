NSE F&O expiry shift leaves BSE in a fix

New Delhi: Shares of BSE on Wednesday tumbled more than nine per cent after its rival NSE said that all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

The stock of BSE tanked 9.39 per cent to Rs4,035.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Later, it recouped some of its losses and was trading 5.67 per cent lower at Rs4,201 apiece on the bourse. The broader market is trading in the green zone, with the Nifty of NSE climbed 202.30 points or 0.92 per cent to 22,284.95.

However, BSE shares recovered and closed with 3.67 per cent loss at Rs4,290 apiece on NSE.

As per experts, the Indian exchange has taken this decision to safeguard investors’ money. “There is no other change in the contract specifications of index and stock derivatives,” NSE said.

On Tuesday, the NSE said all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4. The exchange said in a circular that the expiry day for Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will change from Thursday to Monday of the expiry week, while expiry of Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts, will shift from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday of the expiry month.