NSE increases lot size for Bank Nifty, Nifty Mid Select
Mumbai : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has made changes to the lot size of derivatives contracts for Nifty Bank and Nifty Mid Select. According to a circular issued by the NSE’s Futures and Options (F&O) department, the decision aligns with the guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
“Under the revised structure, the lot size for Nifty Bank has been increased from 30 to 35. Similarly, the lot size for Nifty Mid Select F&O contracts has been raised from 120 to 140,” the exchange said in its circular.
However, there have been no changes to the lot size of derivatives contracts for other indices. The lot size for Nifty 50 remains at 75, while Nifty Financial Services is unchanged at 65, and Nifty Next 50 continues at 25.
The changes to Nifty Bank and Nifty Mid Select derivatives contracts will not apply to the existing monthly expiry contracts scheduled for April 24, May 29, and June 26. Instead, these changes will come into effect from the monthly expiry of July 31.
Earlier, the NSE had announced a shift in the expiry dates for derivatives contracts of Nifty, Bank Nifty, and other indices to the ‘last Monday of the month’. However, the Sebi has put a temporary hold on this decision.