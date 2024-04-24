  • Menu
NSE unveils derivatives trading in Nifty Next-50

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to introduce derivatives contracts on Nifty Next-50 index from Wednesday. This came following an approval received from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Nifty Next-50 index represents 50 companies from Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.

Under the derivatives contract, the exchange would offer three serial monthly index futures and index options contract cycles. The cash-settled derivatives contracts would expire on the last Friday of the expiry month.

