October 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a rise of 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent at 60,284.31.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 17,991.95.
Domestic stock markets on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, ended the choppy day in positive territory The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a rise of 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent at 60,284.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 17,991.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|2506
|6.08
|2365
|2507.8
|2342.65
|Bajaj Auto
|3978.8
|3.29
|3860
|3994.5
|3858
|Bajaj Finserv
|18238.2
|2.96
|17713.95
|18475
|17631
|State Bank of India
|483
|2.93
|470
|484.4
|468.1
|Divi's Laboratories
|5284
|2.74
|5185.2
|5289
|5101
|Hindalco
|498.5
|2.26
|492.8
|499.5
|487.45
|Hero MotoCorp
|2913.2
|1.94
|2873.9
|2927.5
|2855.25
|Eicher Motors
|2905
|1.87
|2860
|2933.4
|2852.05
|Nestle India
|19424.5
|1.78
|19068.9
|19450
|18970.05
|Hindustan Unilever
|2686
|1.55
|2625
|2688.05
|2625
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HCL Technology
|1254
|-3.75
|1306.95
|1309
|1236.3
|HDFC Life
|703.5
|-1.92
|716.9
|717.95
|699
|Coal India
|193.45
|-1.73
|199.2
|201
|191.25
|Tech Mahindra
|1377.8
|-1.6
|1399
|1402.85
|1361
|UltraTech Cement
|7263
|-0.92
|7314
|7358
|7193
|Shree Cement
|27775
|-0.88
|28020
|28089.6
|27661
|Grasim
|1638
|-0.83
|1651.75
|1665
|1628.55
|ONGC
|163.65
|-0.82
|165.1
|165.85
|162.75
|TCS
|3656.2
|-0.8
|3706
|3707
|3630.6
|Bharti Airtel
|686
|-0.7
|691
|698.4
|684.2
