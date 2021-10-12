  • Menu
October 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

  • The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a rise of 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent at 60,284.31.
  • The Nifty 50 index rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 17,991.95.

Domestic stock markets on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, ended the choppy day in positive territory The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a rise of 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent at 60,284.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 17,991.95. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Titan 2506 6.08 2365 2507.8 2342.65
Bajaj Auto 3978.8 3.29 3860 3994.5 3858
Bajaj Finserv 18238.2 2.96 17713.95 18475 17631
State Bank of India 483 2.93 470 484.4 468.1
Divi's Laboratories 5284 2.74 5185.2 5289 5101
Hindalco 498.5 2.26 492.8 499.5 487.45
Hero MotoCorp 2913.2 1.94 2873.9 2927.5 2855.25
Eicher Motors 2905 1.87 2860 2933.4 2852.05
Nestle India 19424.5 1.78 19068.9 19450 18970.05
Hindustan Unilever 2686 1.55 2625 2688.05 2625

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
HCL Technology 1254 -3.75 1306.95 1309 1236.3
HDFC Life 703.5 -1.92 716.9 717.95 699
Coal India 193.45 -1.73 199.2 201 191.25
Tech Mahindra 1377.8 -1.6 1399 1402.85 1361
UltraTech Cement 7263 -0.92 7314 7358 7193
Shree Cement 27775 -0.88 28020 28089.6 27661
Grasim 1638 -0.83 1651.75 1665 1628.55
ONGC 163.65 -0.82 165.1 165.85 162.75
TCS 3656.2 -0.8 3706 3707 3630.6
Bharti Airtel 686 -0.7 691 698.4 684.2


