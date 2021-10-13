October 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks extended their record-breaking rally into the fifth straight session on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 452.74 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 60,737.05. The Nifty 50 index closed with a gain of 169.80 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at a fresh peak of 18,161.75. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Motors 509.7 21.11 462.9 523.85 462.9 Mahindra & Mahindra 936.2 5.18 893 971.15 893 Tata Consumer Products 851.75 4.36 820 854 818.05 ITC 250.9 3.98 242.55 250.9 240.15 Power Grid 200.05 3.47 195.1 204.5 194.15 Adani Ports 762.15 3.43 740.6 764.6 739.1 Grasim 1683.6 2.81 1637.65 1713.25 1622.8 Larsen & Turbo 1755.65 2.18 1727 1763.9 1724.05 Tech Mahindra 1403 2.08 1386.9 1410 1377 Tata Steel 1356.5 2.06 1325.5 1376.55 1318.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 7495 -2.58 7740 7749.95 7436.55 ONGC 160 -2.17 163.65 163.8 159.7 SBI Life 1189.25 -1.76 1210.6 1218.65 1184.4 Coal India 190.3 -1.55 194 194.55 189.35 Hindustan Unilever 2647.9 -1.06 2688.1 2693.6 2642.6 State Bank of India 480.3 -0.56 486.15 486.15 478 Nestle India 19320 -0.49 19500 19605.05 19226.05 Axis Bank 793.5 -0.46 799.95 804.5 793.2 Eicher Motors 2899 -0.36 2911 2959.75 2855.25 HDFC Life 701 -0.34 704.3 709.8 700



