October 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex gained 452.74 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 60,737.05.
- The Nifty 50 index closed with a gain of 169.80 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at a fresh peak of 18,161.75.
Equity benchmarks extended their record-breaking rally into the fifth straight session on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 452.74 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 60,737.05. The Nifty 50 index closed with a gain of 169.80 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at a fresh peak of 18,161.75. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|509.7
|21.11
|462.9
|523.85
|462.9
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|936.2
|5.18
|893
|971.15
|893
|Tata Consumer Products
|851.75
|4.36
|820
|854
|818.05
|ITC
|250.9
|3.98
|242.55
|250.9
|240.15
|Power Grid
|200.05
|3.47
|195.1
|204.5
|194.15
|Adani Ports
|762.15
|3.43
|740.6
|764.6
|739.1
|Grasim
|1683.6
|2.81
|1637.65
|1713.25
|1622.8
|Larsen & Turbo
|1755.65
|2.18
|1727
|1763.9
|1724.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1403
|2.08
|1386.9
|1410
|1377
|Tata Steel
|1356.5
|2.06
|1325.5
|1376.55
|1318.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|7495
|-2.58
|7740
|7749.95
|7436.55
|ONGC
|160
|-2.17
|163.65
|163.8
|159.7
|SBI Life
|1189.25
|-1.76
|1210.6
|1218.65
|1184.4
|Coal India
|190.3
|-1.55
|194
|194.55
|189.35
|Hindustan Unilever
|2647.9
|-1.06
|2688.1
|2693.6
|2642.6
|State Bank of India
|480.3
|-0.56
|486.15
|486.15
|478
|Nestle India
|19320
|-0.49
|19500
|19605.05
|19226.05
|Axis Bank
|793.5
|-0.46
|799.95
|804.5
|793.2
|Eicher Motors
|2899
|-0.36
|2911
|2959.75
|2855.25
|HDFC Life
|701
|-0.34
|704.3
|709.8
|700
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story