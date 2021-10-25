October 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The key equity benchmarks snapped-days losing streak and settled with minor gains on Monday, October 25, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 60,967.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 18,125.40. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low ICICI Bank 846.75 11.52 800 867 798.4 Axis Bank 845 3.47 830.1 866.9 825.45 ONGC 161.3 2.71 159 162.95 158.9 Tech Mahindra 1531 0.89 1531 1535 1483.8 JSW Steel 673.5 0.85 670 678 653.05 State Bank of India 507.1 0.83 506.5 515.45 497.85 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4670 0.7 4650.9 4699 4537 Cipla 902.45 0.68 895.9 913 890 Hindalco 473 0.54 473.55 478 459.35 Mahindra & Mahindra 890.3 0.28 883 905.9 883

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low BPCL 432.4 -3.32 447 448.4 429.85 Bajaj Finserv 18050 -3.26 18700 18947 18000 SBI Life 1133 -2.93 1157.6 1166.95 1126.3 Bajaj Auto 3765 -2.63 3854 3884.75 3735 Tata Motors 478.8 -2.46 493.9 496 473.25 Wipro 667.25 -2.22 682.75 684.2 660.8 HCL Technologies 1168 -2.18 1184.05 1190 1157.15 Hero MotoCorp 2685.15 -2.15 2743.95 2754.85 2679.05 Maruti Suzuki 7256 -2.06 7355 7396.05 7219.65 Asian Paints 2923 -1.99 2950 2950 2857.25



