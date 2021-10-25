October 25: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
The key equity benchmarks snapped-days losing streak and settled with minor gains on Monday, October 25, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 60,967.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 18,125.40. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ICICI Bank
|846.75
|11.52
|800
|867
|798.4
|Axis Bank
|845
|3.47
|830.1
|866.9
|825.45
|ONGC
|161.3
|2.71
|159
|162.95
|158.9
|Tech Mahindra
|1531
|0.89
|1531
|1535
|1483.8
|JSW Steel
|673.5
|0.85
|670
|678
|653.05
|State Bank of India
|507.1
|0.83
|506.5
|515.45
|497.85
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4670
|0.7
|4650.9
|4699
|4537
|Cipla
|902.45
|0.68
|895.9
|913
|890
|Hindalco
|473
|0.54
|473.55
|478
|459.35
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|890.3
|0.28
|883
|905.9
|883
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|BPCL
|432.4
|-3.32
|447
|448.4
|429.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|18050
|-3.26
|18700
|18947
|18000
|SBI Life
|1133
|-2.93
|1157.6
|1166.95
|1126.3
|Bajaj Auto
|3765
|-2.63
|3854
|3884.75
|3735
|Tata Motors
|478.8
|-2.46
|493.9
|496
|473.25
|Wipro
|667.25
|-2.22
|682.75
|684.2
|660.8
|HCL Technologies
|1168
|-2.18
|1184.05
|1190
|1157.15
|Hero MotoCorp
|2685.15
|-2.15
|2743.95
|2754.85
|2679.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|7256
|-2.06
|7355
|7396.05
|7219.65
|Asian Paints
|2923
|-1.99
|2950
|2950
|2857.25
