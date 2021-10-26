October 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent at 61,350.26.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 143 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 18,268.40.
Domestic equity markets ended higher in a volatile session on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent at 61,350.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 143 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 18,268.40. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|508.2
|5.9
|483.5
|510
|483.25
|Tata Steel
|1347
|4.15
|1303
|1351
|1301.45
|SBI Life
|1173
|3.83
|1135
|1178.3
|1134
|Titan
|2468
|3.73
|2390
|2468.45
|2371
|Nestle India
|19201
|3.31
|18679.9
|19280
|18638.95
|JSW Steel
|695.4
|3.14
|678.7
|697.45
|674.5
|Bajaj Finance
|7880
|3.05
|7695
|7894.95
|7651.1
|Hindalco
|487.7
|3.05
|475.05
|488
|472.55
|Asian Paints
|3006
|3.01
|2918.05
|3024
|2898
|UPL
|715
|2.83
|695
|716.45
|693.6
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1155.6
|-1.88
|1180
|1193
|1137.7
|ICICI Bank
|831.8
|-1.18
|828.7
|841.7
|822.35
|Power Grid
|191.2
|-0.75
|192.6
|192.95
|189.7
|Dr Reddy's
|4661.5
|-0.31
|4695
|4698.8
|4637
|NTPC
|143.5
|-0.28
|145.3
|145.65
|142.45
|TCS
|3485.9
|-0.2
|3494.5
|3529
|3475
|Adani Ports
|751.2
|-0.11
|752
|758.55
|740.05
|HDFC Bank
|1655.45
|-0.09
|1650
|1673.85
|1646.35
|BPCL
|431.5
|-0.05
|431
|436.95
|428.05
|Axis Bank
|844.65
|-0.05
|848.4
|851.65
|823.5
