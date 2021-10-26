October 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets ended higher in a volatile session on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent at 61,350.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 143 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 18,268.40. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Motors 508.2 5.9 483.5 510 483.25 Tata Steel 1347 4.15 1303 1351 1301.45 SBI Life 1173 3.83 1135 1178.3 1134 Titan 2468 3.73 2390 2468.45 2371 Nestle India 19201 3.31 18679.9 19280 18638.95 JSW Steel 695.4 3.14 678.7 697.45 674.5 Bajaj Finance 7880 3.05 7695 7894.95 7651.1 Hindalco 487.7 3.05 475.05 488 472.55 Asian Paints 3006 3.01 2918.05 3024 2898 UPL 715 2.83 695 716.45 693.6

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1155.6 -1.88 1180 1193 1137.7 ICICI Bank 831.8 -1.18 828.7 841.7 822.35 Power Grid 191.2 -0.75 192.6 192.95 189.7 Dr Reddy's 4661.5 -0.31 4695 4698.8 4637 NTPC 143.5 -0.28 145.3 145.65 142.45 TCS 3485.9 -0.2 3494.5 3529 3475 Adani Ports 751.2 -0.11 752 758.55 740.05 HDFC Bank 1655.45 -0.09 1650 1673.85 1646.35 BPCL 431.5 -0.05 431 436.95 428.05 Axis Bank 844.65 -0.05 848.4 851.65 823.5



