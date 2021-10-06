October 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Snapping the two-session gaining streak, the domestic equity markets closed around 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,189.73. The Nifty 50 index closed 176.30 points or 0.99 per cent down at 17,646.00. Only 8 stocks advanced in Nifty 50 today while 42 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top eight gainers and top ten losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 8 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Consumer Products 821.35 2.48 809.35 834 803 ONGC 167.3 2.23 166 172.75 165.8 UPL 726.5 1.66 716 744.45 715.5 Britannia 3933.1 1.31 3893 3993.15 3882.25 HDFC Bank 1613 1.1 1596 1626.85 1587 BPCL 446.85 0.68 447 451.95 445.15 HDFC 2748.95 0.27 2729 2795 2717 Bajaj Finance 7730 0.08 7810 7880.6 7685

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 475 -4.1 498 498.5 474 SBI Life 1216 -3.64 1273 1273.9 1205.4 IndusInd Bank 1128.95 -3.39 1178.45 1179.15 1126.7 Tata Steel 1274 -3.25 1319.9 1328.6 1273.15 JSW Steel 657.55 -3.21 680 684 655.55 Coal India 192.15 -2.93 200 203.8 191.7 Adani Ports 722.85 -2.84 747.7 749 721.85 Tata Motors 335.6 -2.71 347 348.7 335 Bajaj Auto 3772 -2.38 3876 3884 3760 Shree Cement 28090 -2.35 28819 28931.25 28006.2



