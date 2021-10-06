October 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,189.73.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 176.30 points or 0.99 per cent down at 17,646.00.
Snapping the two-session gaining streak, the domestic equity markets closed around 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,189.73. The Nifty 50 index closed 176.30 points or 0.99 per cent down at 17,646.00. Only 8 stocks advanced in Nifty 50 today while 42 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top eight gainers and top ten losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 8 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Consumer Products
|821.35
|2.48
|809.35
|834
|803
|ONGC
|167.3
|2.23
|166
|172.75
|165.8
|UPL
|726.5
|1.66
|716
|744.45
|715.5
|Britannia
|3933.1
|1.31
|3893
|3993.15
|3882.25
|HDFC Bank
|1613
|1.1
|1596
|1626.85
|1587
|BPCL
|446.85
|0.68
|447
|451.95
|445.15
|HDFC
|2748.95
|0.27
|2729
|2795
|2717
|Bajaj Finance
|7730
|0.08
|7810
|7880.6
|7685
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|475
|-4.1
|498
|498.5
|474
|SBI Life
|1216
|-3.64
|1273
|1273.9
|1205.4
|IndusInd Bank
|1128.95
|-3.39
|1178.45
|1179.15
|1126.7
|Tata Steel
|1274
|-3.25
|1319.9
|1328.6
|1273.15
|JSW Steel
|657.55
|-3.21
|680
|684
|655.55
|Coal India
|192.15
|-2.93
|200
|203.8
|191.7
|Adani Ports
|722.85
|-2.84
|747.7
|749
|721.85
|Tata Motors
|335.6
|-2.71
|347
|348.7
|335
|Bajaj Auto
|3772
|-2.38
|3876
|3884
|3760
|Shree Cement
|28090
|-2.35
|28819
|28931.25
|28006.2
