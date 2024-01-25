Ola announces ex-Unilever executive Hemant Bakshi as new CEO: Report

New Delhi: ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola, has announced Hemant Bakshi, a former executive at Unilever, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola, according to media reports.

Bhavish Aggarwal will step down as part of the company's effort to streamline operations.

Prior to joining Ola, Bakshi was the executive Vice President (VP) of the marketplace and chairperson of Unilever Indonesia. He joined Ola and moved back to India about four months ago, media reports said.

Meanwhile, Ola posted Rs 2,800 crore revenue in the fiscal year 2022-23, while managing to cut its losses by almost 50 per cent.

ANI Technologies registered a 42 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 2,799 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 1,970 crore in FY22, as per the audited financial results available on Ola's website.

The company cut down its losses by about 50 per cent to Rs 772 crore in FY23 against Rs 1,522 crore in FY22. Ola Money registered Rs 85.5 crore revenue with a loss of Rs 54.6 crore.

The cab leasing firm Ola Fleet Technologies' revenue was Rs 189.9 crore with Rs 387.6 crore loss in FY23.