Ola Electric commences deliveries of the Roadster X in Godavari

Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, today announced the commencement of deliveries of its Roadster X portfolio of motorcycles in Godavari. The company also announced offers worth ₹10,000 for the first 5,000 customers who will get Extended Warranty, MoveOS+, and Essential Care free as part of its Ride the Future campaign.

The Roadster X Series comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety. The powertrain of the Roadster series also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing superior acceleration, and improved range. The Roadster X series also features flat cables in the motorcycles—an industry-first innovation. These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric said, "Scooters were just the beginning. The Roadster X is a bold leap marking our entry into the motorcycling segment. The Roadster X is designed, engineered, and built in India, for a generation that wants to ride the bike of the future. With deliveries starting today, the Roadster X would unlock the true potential of EVs in 2W category, accelerating EV adoption and penetration to #EndICEAge.”

The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with

first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery system of the Roadster X series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

The prices of the Roadster X series start at ₹99,999, ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,24,999 for the Roadster X 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5 kWh, respectively. Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at ₹1,29,999, while the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers an unrivalled range of 501 km/charge, is priced at ₹1,99,999.