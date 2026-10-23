- Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested
- Piyush Goyal warns Europe on CBAM, 50 pc steel duty; says trust hardest currency in business
- Elon Musk reacts to warning he could face jail
- Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I vs NZ with abductor strain: BCCI
- UP CEO prepares graduate, teachers’ electoral rolls online for first time, enrols 14.81 lakh voters
- Kolkata stampede: Accused changed SIM cards to hoodwink police
- Four killed as car plunges into ditch on Dausa-Manoharpur Highway in Rajasthan
- US senators press Trump administration to release Baltic aid
Ola Electric shares fall over 6 pc as analysts downgrade to sell
In Short
Ola Electric shares fall 6.5% after Goldman Sachs downgrades the stock to sell and cuts its target price to ₹23, citing cash flow concerns, funding needs and market share challenges.
New Delhi: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility declined over 6 per cent on Friday after analysts downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and sharply cut its 12-month target price.
In morning trade, the stock was trading at Rs 29.86 -- an intraday low so far -- on the BSE, down as much as 6.5 per cent after opening more than 2 per cent lower at Rs 31.50.
The selling pressure came after analysts at leading brokerage Goldman Sachs cut their target price to Rs 23 from Rs 39.28, citing concerns over cash flow, funding requirements and market share.
The brokerage said Ola Electric's path to sustainable free cash flow generation has become less clear due to high interest costs and capital expenditure requirements across its battery cell and electric two-wheeler businesses.
These requirements come at a time when the company is expected to see an extended period of operating losses at current market share levels, it added.
To meet current capex and interest servicing needs, Ola Electric would need its FY28 to FY30 revenue to be 3.6 times to 7.1 times its FY26 level, according to the analysts.
This compares with a 55 per cent decline in revenue in FY26 over FY24, highlighting the scale of growth required.
Moreover, the brokerage also flagged possible operating challenges in the battery cell business following the recent departure of its head.
It has cut FY27 to FY29 revenue estimates by up to 10 per cent to reflect a more challenging market share environment compared to two-wheeler peers.
Goldman Sachs said it could turn more constructive if a shift towards dealer-led sales and servicing revives the electric two-wheeler business and improves brand sentiment.
The stock has fallen more than 40 per cent in the last 12 months and 16 per cent year-to-date.
CMRL-Exalogic case: Kerala HC defers hearing on plea of Vijayan, Veena, Riyas to Monday
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch
Tiger Shroff firing case: Women’s network emerges, 3rd taken into custody by Mumbai Crime Branch
Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch
Bhatti Vikramarka attends SPF's Raising Day parade, urges for secure Telangana
ITBP Chief Confirms Ongoing Face-Offs With Chinese Troops Along Arunachal Border; Congress Questions PM Modi
Deadline for Duty-Free Import of One Million Tonnes of Sugar Extended to Dec 31
Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air, above-normal minimum temperature
Rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected trough