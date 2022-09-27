Olectra delivers e-buses to APSRTC

Hyderabad: Electric bus manufacturing company Olectra Greentech Ltd delivered 10 state-of-the-art e-buses to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off the buses from Alipiri Depot in Tirupati on Tuesday.

In November 2021, the Olectra and Evey Trans Consortium received an order to supply 100 e-buses from APSRTC in the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India. These 100 e-buses will be supplied and operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) /OPEX model basis for 12 years.

"The remaining buses shall be delivered very soon. These buses shall be deployed at Alipiri Depot. 50 e-buses will ply on Tirumala-Tirupathi Ghat, and the remaining will ply to Nellore, Kadapa, and Madanapalle as intercity buses," the company said.

During the contract period, Olectra Greentech will undertake the maintenance of the buses. KV Pradeep, CMD of the company says, "We are blessed and happy to serve the devotees travelling to visit Lord Sri Venkateshwara on the occasion of Brahmostavam."

He adds, "Olectra Greentech is committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through its efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that our 100 e-buses will be successful in this region. They are successfully running in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Dehradun, Silvassa, and Goa."

These 9-metre air-conditioned e-buses have a seating capacity of 36 along with driver seat. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an emergency button and USB Sockets for each seat.