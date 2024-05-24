Orb Energy Establishes its first 35MW (DC) Solar Park in Karnataka for SMEs

Orb Energy, a key player in the Indian solar industry, has launched its first 35 MW (DC) ground-mounted solar park in Arsikere, Karnataka. Spanning 110 acres, and delivering 5.24 crore units of green power while reducing 45,000 tons of CO2 every year, this solar park has been developed specifically to empower SMEs in the region. Orb Energy anticipates developing and commissioning approximately 400 MW of solar parks for SMEs across India by the end of the decade, with a projected investment of approximately 2000 crores over the same period.

With 27MW (DC) already commissioned across approximately 90 acres, Orb Energy projects the completion of its SME-centric solar park by the middle of the current financial year. Orb Energy’s innovative solar park model allows enterprises to purchase plots and own their own solar sub-arrays within the overall park. This concept has been highly successful among SMEs in Karnataka.

To further facilitate SMEs in owning their own portion of a solar park, Orb Energy also offers them access to its unique collateral-free, in-house financing facility. With a five-year tenor, Orb's in-house financing enables SMEs seeking off-site solar solutions to transition quickly and cost-effectively.

Those who own an off-site solar system can expect reduced electricity costs of approximately 3.5-4.0 rupees per unit over the lifetime of their system, significantly lower than the current grid tariff rates of 8 - 9 rupees per unit. This arrangement benefits both Discoms and enterprises by leveraging existing infrastructure for increased generation (thereby addressing growing electricity demand), while also enhancing SME competitiveness.

Speaking on the development, Damian Miller, co-founder and CEO of Orb Energy said, "We could see that many SMEs with big power needs and limited roof space needed an off-site solar solution. That is why we launched a unique kind of solar park, enabling SMEs to buy their own plots and solar sub-arrays. This innovative approach has been embraced by SMEs across various industries, such as foundries, die-cast companies, precision components, malls, etc - empowering them to take control of their rising electricity bills and enhance their competitiveness. We are thrilled by the response and are planning our second solar park in Karnataka to further support our SME clients."

Established in 2006, Orb Energy has been at the forefront of the growth of India’s solar industry, providing exceptional service to its customer base. Orb has installed more than 300 megawatts of solar solutions across India to date, and is poised to surpass cumulative installations of 1 gigawatt by 2030, with a predominant focus on serving India’s thriving SME community.