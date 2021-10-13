Over 300 IT leaders to take part in HYSEA's Infra Summit 2.0

Hyderabad: More than 300 leaders from IT/ITeS industry, IT infra providers, consultants, government and R&D institutions are expected to participate in person in the 2nd edition of Infrastructure Summit organised by HYSEA Infrastructure Forum in the city on October 22, 2021. The theme of the event will be 'A quest for legacy: The nextgen infra' with focus on smart mobility, energy and workplace. Announcing the details of the event, Bharani Aroll, President, HYSEA and CEO, Infopeers, said that, "As the IT industry slowly contemplates to get back to work from offices, the summit will be an excellent opportunity to brainstorm work place transformation post pandemic, smart transportations options and last mile connectivity issues and a host of sustainability topic to secure our future".

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD and Director General (NIUM), Government of Telangana, will be the chief guest of the summit. It will feature 20 speakers, three panels and five keynote addresses and will deliberate on the topics such as future of smart transportation, government vision to make Telangana future ready and work place transformation post pandemic.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department said, "Telangana state has been successful in enabling cost effective IT infra and it is precisely the reason why several IT giants have chosen Hyderabad for their campuses and offices. Infrastructure in the State is continuously evolving and government has several new initiatives in the offing, including Regional Ring Road and Metro Phase 2. IT/ ITeS sector is currently concentrated in the Western part of Hyderabad. So, he mentioned that Telangana government is keen to promote development of social infrastructure in the East, South and North zones of the city in public-private partnership (PPP) format as a part of GRID (growth in dispersion) policy.