Paytm Money turns two, enables wealth management for 66 lakh Indians with 70% being first-time investors

India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm today announced that it's wholly-owned subsidiary 'Paytm Money' has completed two years of operations. The platform has enabled wealth services for 66 lakh Indians, with more than 70% of users being first-time investors. The company is accelerating financial inclusion by enabling technology-driven products & services to democratise wealth for investors of all portfolio sizes with customers having an opportunity to start with Rs. 100.

Paytm Money has made deep inroads into smaller cities and towns with 60% of investors experiencing wealth services for the first time. It has made the whole process of investing seamless while transforming the way wealth services are perceived in the country. In the last financial year, Paytm Money registered over a 100% increase in Monthly New SIP registrations and a 143% increase in Total Monthly Investment volumes. It now clocks total investments of over Rs 20 crores in Mutual Funds volumes. At its peak, it has seen Rs 2 crore per hour in total investments happening on its mutual fund platform. Considering that all mutual funds are direct, investors are having ~1% higher returns than regular mutual funds.

The company said that stockbroking on Paytm Money has become one of the most sought after services as more than 2.5 lakh users have already applied for registration. Its low pricing (cash delivery trades are free with intraday trades as low as Rs.10) and digital KYC with paperless account opening has made it an ideal choice for first-time users who want to dabble in shares and intraday cash traders looking for a stable and easy product. The company said that all its other investment products including NPS as well as recently launched stockbroking have witnessed a rapid expansion of its customer base.

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, "We are on a mission to democratise wealth services for millions of Indians that would play a key role in building Atmanirbahar Bharat. Over the last two years, we have enabled new users from small cities and towns to invest with confidence by providing innovative & personalized services. We strive to become the first step in the investment journey so that every user benefits from technology and financial inclusion. With the launch of our stockbroking platform, we plan to repeat the disruption we bought to the mutual fund industry and in a few years be the #1 equity platform."

About Paytm Money:

Paytm Money is a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that owns India's homegrown financial services platform Paytm. It is the largest online investment platform in the country and has now added Stocks also to its current offerings of Direct Mutual Funds & NPS for its users. Paytm Money aims to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform and bring wealth creation opportunities to millions of Indians. Headquartered and operating from Bengaluru, the team is 300+ member strong.