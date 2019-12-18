Petrol and diesel prices at major cities on Wednesday, December 18

Petrol and fuel prices remained stable on Wednesday, December 18 The price of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 79.42. Diesel prices have remained stable at Rs 72.07. On the other hand, crude oil prices have fallen in the international market.

Petrol prices in Vijayawada are steady at Rs 79.24 and in Visakhapatnam Rs 78.36. The prices are similar in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as well. The diesel prices have remained the same at Rs. 72.07.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital of Delhi. Petrol price at Rs 74.63 while Diesel prices stabilized at Rs.66.04. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital with Petrol price at Rs 80.29 per litre and Diesel prices are stable at Rs.69.27.

However, the prices may differ company to company distributor to distributor. The above mentioned rates are subjected to vary constantly.