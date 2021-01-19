Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hikes on 19 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 19 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have once again hiked on Tuesday. The state run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6am and are subjected to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices on Tuesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 85.20 with 25 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 75.38 with a hike of 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 88.63 with 26 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 82.26 with a hike of 27 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.85 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 80.67 with a hike of 24 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 91.80 with a hike of 24 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 82.13 with a hike of 26 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 88.63 Rs. 82.26 Delhi Rs. 85.20 Rs. 75.38 Chennai Rs. 87.85 Rs. 80.67 Mumbai Rs. 91.80 Rs. 82.13



