Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 15 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 15 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable on Friday. The state run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices on Friday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 84.70 and diesel price at Rs. 74.88. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 88.11 and diesel at Rs. 81.72.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.40 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 80.19. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 91.32 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 81.60.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 88.11 Rs. 81.72 Delhi Rs. 84.70 Rs. 74.88 Chennai Rs. 87.40 Rs. 80.19 Mumbai Rs. 91.32 Rs. 81.60



