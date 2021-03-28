Top
Petrol and diesel prices remains stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 28 March 2021

x

Highlights

Petrol and Diesel prices today 28 March 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Sunday are stable. The fuel prices have been dropped for last...

Petrol and Diesel prices today 28 March 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Sunday are stable. The fuel prices have been dropped for last two days. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.78 and diesel price at Rs. 81.10. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.39 and diesel at Rs. 88.45.


City
 Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre
Hyderabad Rs. 94.39 Rs. 88.45
Delhi Rs. 90.78 Rs. 81.10
Chennai Rs. 92.77 Rs. 86.10
Mumbai Rs. 97.19 Rs. 88.20

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.77 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 86.10. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 97.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 88.20.

