Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 September 2022

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.. India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.

The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel Price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 109.67 Rs. 97.82 Delhi Rs. 96.72 Rs. 89.62 Chennai Rs. 102.63 Rs. 94.24 Mumbai Rs. 106.31 Rs. 97.28 Bangalore Rs. 101.94 Rs. 87.89