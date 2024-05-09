Bharath Prasad urges Bar association to vote for Lotus

Gadwal : The BJP party Nagarkurnool parliamentary candidate Bharath Prasad has participated in a campaign as a part of Vijaya sankalpa yatra in Nagar Kurnool parliament elections.









The BJP candidate Bharth Prasad has visited Maldakal sri Lakshmi Venkateswara temple Along with the district president Rama Chandra Reddy, and Nadigadda hakkula porata samiti president Ranjith Kumar ,later they have campaigned in Saddaloni palli.









On this occasion Bharath has stated that if you blessed with your valuable vote for youth, and send me to the parliament Narendra Modi will take care of our Nadigadda region.I will be available to the people of Nadigadda always and continuously solve the problems of the region.









He accused the Congress party that ,it has mislead the people and cheated them with six guarantees in the Assembly elections.



He also questioned that how will Congress party leaders form the government of contesting in 270 seats across India. how will Rahul Gandhi become the PM ??

He also criticised the BRS candidate,who was promised to abolish the forts of Dora's,and blamed the KCR as most corrupt CM before the assembly elections. Now he had joined hands with the same Dora to cheat the public again.









Ranjit Kumar has started that I have joined hands with the BJP not for politics, but for the achievement of employment opportunities for the youth, and development of the region.





We will protect the Nadigadda region from the anti farmer and anti social elements with the help of Narendra Modi. Later they have campaigned in the Bar association in the Gadwal court complex and urged for their support.









On this occasion Bharath Prasad has stated that my father Pothuganti Ramulu had sanctioned 1800 crores for the High way from Kalwakurthy to Nandyal and the construction work is underway.



He also sanctioned the railway line from Gadwal to Dornakal and the survey works are undertaken with 7 crore rupees and 9 crore rupees have been sanctioned for the beautification of Gadwal railway station.









If you blessed me with your valuable vote for BJP I will bring National Highways, central schools, industries and other infrastructure for the development of Nagar Kurnool with the help of Narendra Modi he said.



The BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy, and other BJP cadre along with The bar association president and members were participated.