Tirupati: Vote wisely to secure future of AP, Bhuvaneswari tells people

Tirupati : Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, urged the people to vote wisely to secure the future of Andhra Pradesh and come out of the mismanagement and corruption by the present YSRCP administration.

Speaking at public gatherings during the election campaign in Kuppam, Bhuvaneswari accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and leaders of the YSRCP of exploiting the State through various illegal activities including involvement in the sand mafia, illicit liquor trade, ganja and granite operations.



She alleged that the YSRCP government has been silencing dissent by filing fabricated cases, resorting to attacks and violence against TDP leaders and supporters who spoke out against the wrongdoings of the ruling party.



Bhuvaneswari highlighted instances where the government cracked down on those protesting against the soaring prices of essential goods.



Describing Jagan as a person who got habituated to looting the State, Bhuvaneswari criticised the Chief Minister's implementation of the AP Land Titling Act, claiming it was designed to seize land from the poor. She urged the people to rally behind Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh in their fight against what they see as chaos, irregularities and injustice under YSRCP rule.



Joined by her brother Nandamuri Ramakrishna, MLC Kancharla Srikanth and other party leaders, Bhuvaneswari campaigned across various villages in Ramakuppam and Kuppam mandals, calling upon voters to support Naidu and safeguard the State's future from the crutches of YSRCP.

