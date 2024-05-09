Visakhapatnam: Ganta Srinivasa Rao sure of victory in Bheemili constituency

Visakhapatnam : The anti-incumbency factor against the YSRCP candidate and constituents’ affection and respect for him are expected to work wonders for former minister and Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao to win with a huge majority in 2024 polls, shares the constituency's alliance candidate.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Ganta Srinivasa Rao recalls how he wished to contest again from Bheemunipatnam even in 2019. “Back then, due to certain equations, I could not contest from the constituency but was fielded from Visakhapatnam north constituency instead,” he mentions.

However, this time too, Ganta Srinivasa Rao laid focus on the Bheemili constituency right from the beginning. Although the TDP high command announced Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s name in the final list of candidates, Srinivasa Rao eventually settled with what he aspired for.



Earlier, the TDP considered fielding Srinivasa Rao from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency against Education Minister and YSRCP MLA candidate Botcha Satyanarayana. However, considering the logistics part, seniority and other equations, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, eventually, convinced the party high command to allot him the seat he wanted to contest from.



The experience of serving the constituents of the Bheemili constituency as an MLA in 2014, his connect with the Kapu community, his ‘brand’ image, being a winning horse all through his political career spanning over two decades plus an overwhelming response he garners during the poll campaigning, Ganta Srinivasa Rao exudes confidence that all of them would work in his favour in 2024 polls.



“People do remember my contribution as a former MLA. Their positive response is a clear indication of my victory in the constituency,” reiterates Srinivasa Rao, who is known to taste success wherever he contests from.



However, the former minister never repeated the constituency he had once contested from. But Bheemunipatnam seems to be an exception. “The constituency is one of my favourites. Besides focusing on long-pending issues such as facilitating Pandurangi bridge, resolving ‘Simhachalam panchagramalu’ and reviving of Chittivalasa Jute Mills, I will also look into setting up of a cold storage, a bus complex at Tagarapuvalasa, developing tourism spots, among several others, once I get elected as an MLA,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao assures.



Given the anti-incumbency factor, Ganta Srinivasa Rao says, the YSRCP candidate in Bheemili is no way going to hinder his path towards victory in the ensuing polls. “However, in the previous elections, the overall YSRCP wave made the ruling party candidate scrape through by a narrow margin. Otherwise, Bheemunipatnam is known to be the TDP’s citadel. And on June 9, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is certain to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister by winning 160 Assembly seats in AP and steer the State towards the growth trajectory,” adds Srinivasa Rao.

