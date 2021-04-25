Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai remains stable on 25 April 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 25 April 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Sunday continued to be stable. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.40 and diesel price at Rs. 80.73. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 93.99 and diesel at Rs. 88.05.



In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.43 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.75. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.81. Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 93.43 while diesel recorded at Rs. 85.60

The fuel prices are subjected to change change depending on the crude oil prices at international market that has impact on domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices alters depending on the state government policies and the taxes imposed. The petroleum Companies increases prices as and when the government hikes the taxes to regains the losses incurred.