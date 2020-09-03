Petrol and diesel prices today left unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 03 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 03 September 2020: The petrol and diesel prices on Thursday have been stable at four major cities while, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 82.09 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 80.17. 6+*-/

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.04 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.73 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.30 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 82.09 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 85.04 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.73 Rs. 80.11



