Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 16 June 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 16 June 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have surged today in all major cities across the country. The fuel prices are altered depending on the crude oil prices at the international market that impacts the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 96.66 with a surge of 15 paise and diesel price at Rs. 87.41 with a hike of 13 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 100.46 with a hike of 26 paise and diesel at Rs. 95.28 with a hike of 14 paise.

The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 97.91 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 92.04 with a hike of 12 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 102.82 with a hike of 22 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.84 with a hike of 14 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 99.89 with a hike of 25 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 92.66 with a hike of 14 paise.



