Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged at Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai - 6 April 2020

Petrol prices today in India have been unchanged from last month amid tumbling crude oil prices. Going by the petrol rates for today, which costs Rs 73.97 per litre in Hyderabad and the cost of diesel per litre is Rs. 67.82. There is no change in petrol prices in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

If we see the prices, in Delhi, the national capital, petrol prices have been tagged at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre while in commercial capital Mumbai, price of litre petrol is recorded at Rs. 76.31 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 66.21 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.