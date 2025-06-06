Live
P&G to cut 7,000 jobs in two years, cites tough times
New Delhi: FMCG major Procter & Gamble on Thursday announced it would reduce 7,000 jobs, or about 15 per cent of its current non-manufacturing positions, globally over the next two years. The company said employee separations will be managed with support and respect, and “in line with our principles and values and local laws”.
“Specific impacts by region or site are not available at this time.
Plans will be implemented over the next two fiscal years, allowing us appropriately sequence the delivery of important innovation and operational projects,” said the company in a statement.
“We’re continuing our strong track record of cash return to shareowners. Over the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025, P&G has returned more than $13 billion dollars to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases,” said Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer, and Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer, at the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference.