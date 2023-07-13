PGO to strengthen its presence in 10 cities

Hyderabad: City-based SAAS platform for hostel, paying guest and co-living booking, PGO from Thinkwide Hospitality Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its plan to strengthen its presence in 10 cities besides introducing a new offering, Cloud Stage for short-term travellers visiting Hyderabad.

The tech startup also entered a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Noida-based energy management solution provider, Radius Synergies International Private Limited (RSIPL) for deployment oftotal four lakh advanced prepaid meter infrastructure solution at IT Corridor Hostels Association-Hyderabad facilities.

PGO (Paying Guest Online), founded in 2018, had raised $2 million in January 2023, from HNI’s in pre-series funding round (Series A). After receiving the first tranche of investment, the startup worked onto upgrade its technology platform, run a pilot for its new service- Cloud Stage and expand its footprint in 10 cities.

