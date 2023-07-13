Live
- PL Technical Research: Stock on radar - MMTC
- Botsa denies Pawan's allegations on data breach, says there is no such thing
- Kohli a special talent: Dravid
- Delhi Schools Closed As Yamuna River Swells To Unprecedented Height
- Amazon Prime Day: Essential Gadgets for Tech Savvy
- India-Pakistan Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka
- Djokovic's dream run on
- MCC recommends reduction in ODIs after 2027
- A 7-city pan India roadshow ‘You Grow Girl!’
- Nirmala Sitharaman for Udupi, to talk on 9 years of Modi’s rule
PGO to strengthen its presence in 10 cities
Hyderabad: City-based SAAS platform for hostel, paying guest and co-living booking, PGO from Thinkwide Hospitality Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its...
Hyderabad: City-based SAAS platform for hostel, paying guest and co-living booking, PGO from Thinkwide Hospitality Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its plan to strengthen its presence in 10 cities besides introducing a new offering, Cloud Stage for short-term travellers visiting Hyderabad.
The tech startup also entered a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Noida-based energy management solution provider, Radius Synergies International Private Limited (RSIPL) for deployment oftotal four lakh advanced prepaid meter infrastructure solution at IT Corridor Hostels Association-Hyderabad facilities.
PGO (Paying Guest Online), founded in 2018, had raised $2 million in January 2023, from HNI’s in pre-series funding round (Series A). After receiving the first tranche of investment, the startup worked onto upgrade its technology platform, run a pilot for its new service- Cloud Stage and expand its footprint in 10 cities.