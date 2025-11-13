PhysicsWallah IPO: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band & Listing Date (13 November 2025)
Check the latest update on the PhysicsWallah IPO for 13 November 2025. Know today’s GMP, subscription status, price band, allotment date, and listing details in simple words.
The PhysicsWallah IPO opened on 11 November and will close on 13 November.
Today’s grey market premium (GMP) is ₹1.25.
Subscription Status
The IPO response is slow.
By day 2, subscription was weak.
Day 3 may receive more bids.
Retail portion is over 50% filled.
Employee portion is fully subscribed.
Share Allocation
75% for QIBs
15% for NIIs
10% for retail investors
Shares worth ₹70 million for employees
Price Band
The IPO price band is ₹103–₹109.
Allotment and Listing Dates
Allotment: 14 November
Refunds: 17 November
Shares in demat: 17 November
Listing on NSE & BSE: 18 November
Grey Market Premium
Based on the top price ₹109, the estimated listing price is ₹110.25, which is 1.15% higher.
GMP Trend
In the last 9 sessions, GMP has mostly fallen.
Lowest: ₹1.25
Highest: ₹9
Day-Wise Subscription
Day 3: 16% subscribed
Retail: 73%
NII: 8%
QIB: 0%
Employee: 2.19x
Day 2: 12% subscribed
Day 1: 7% subscribed
IPO Size
The IPO includes:
Fresh issue: ₹3,100 crore
OFS: ₹380 crore