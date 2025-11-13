  1. Home
PhysicsWallah IPO: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band & Listing Date (13 November 2025)

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 12:15 PM IST
Check the latest update on the PhysicsWallah IPO for 13 November 2025. Know today’s GMP, subscription status, price band, allotment date, and listing details in simple words.

The PhysicsWallah IPO opened on 11 November and will close on 13 November.

Today’s grey market premium (GMP) is ₹1.25.

Subscription Status

The IPO response is slow.

By day 2, subscription was weak.

Day 3 may receive more bids.

Retail portion is over 50% filled.

Employee portion is fully subscribed.

Share Allocation

75% for QIBs

15% for NIIs

10% for retail investors

Shares worth ₹70 million for employees

Price Band

The IPO price band is ₹103–₹109.

Allotment and Listing Dates

Allotment: 14 November

Refunds: 17 November

Shares in demat: 17 November

Listing on NSE & BSE: 18 November

Grey Market Premium

Today’s GMP is ₹1.25.

Based on the top price ₹109, the estimated listing price is ₹110.25, which is 1.15% higher.

GMP Trend

In the last 9 sessions, GMP has mostly fallen.

Lowest: ₹1.25

Highest: ₹9

Day-Wise Subscription

Day 3: 16% subscribed

Retail: 73%

NII: 8%

QIB: 0%

Employee: 2.19x

Day 2: 12% subscribed

Day 1: 7% subscribed

IPO Size

The IPO includes:

Fresh issue: ₹3,100 crore

OFS: ₹380 crore

