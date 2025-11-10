PhysicsWallah IPO Launching Nov 11: ₹3,480 Crore EdTech Giant Eyes Growth
India’s top edtech firm, PhysicsWallah, opens its ₹3,480 crore IPO on 11 November 2025 at the ₹103‑109 share price band.
PhysicsWallah Limited (PW) will launch its IPO on 11 November 2025. The company plans to raise around ₹3,480 crore.
Price & Details
The share price band is set at ₹103–₹109 per share. The public bidding will run from 11 to 13 November.
About the Company
PW began as a YouTube channel and now offers online and offline courses for competitive exams. It has millions of subscribers and hundreds of learning centres across India.
Key Facts & Risks
The company is still loss‑making but growing fast. It faces competition and depends heavily on certain exam categories and regions.