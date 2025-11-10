PhysicsWallah IPO Launching Nov 11: ₹3,480 Crore EdTech Giant Eyes Growth

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW) will launch its IPO on 11 November 2025. The company plans to raise around ₹3,480 crore.

Price & Details

The share price band is set at ₹103–₹109 per share. The public bidding will run from 11 to 13 November.

About the Company

PW began as a YouTube channel and now offers online and offline courses for competitive exams. It has millions of subscribers and hundreds of learning centres across India.

Key Facts & Risks

The company is still loss‑making but growing fast. It faces competition and depends heavily on certain exam categories and regions.