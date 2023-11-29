Pilot project on hydrogen blending begins

New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas joint venture of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group and French energy giant Total Energies, has started blending green hydrogen in natural gas they sell to households for cooking purposes and industries as fuel in Ahmedabad. The percentage of green hydrogen, produced by splitting water using renewable electricity, to be blended in gas will gradually be increased to 8 per cent, the company said in a statement.

“As part of the project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend green hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” it said.

GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.