Piramal Fin expanding footprint in Telangana

Hyderabad: Piramal Finance, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has reported a robust loan portfolio of Rs5,000–Rs5,200 crore in Telangana, which now contributes close to 10% of its total business. The state remains one of the company’s top five markets, driven by strong demand for home loans, loans against property, business loans, and unsecured business loans.

Most borrowers in Telangana seek loans in the range ofRs10 lakh toRs30 lakh. Rather than relying solely on CIBIL scores, the company follows a hands-on assessment approach—visiting customers’ workplaces, evaluating business income and expenses, and using AI-driven tools to gauge repayment capacity. This model has helped maintain non-performing loans at under 1% of the portfolio. With over 44,000 customers and a network of 29 branches across 23 cities in Telangana, Piramal Finance plans further retail expansion in the coming months to meet growing demand in both Telugu states.