Live
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
- Upset woman hangs herself in Hyderabad
- ED Conducts Searches At AAP Leader Raaj Kumar Anand's Residence In Money Laundering Probe
Just In
PL First Cut – LICHF Q2FY24
PL First Cut – LICHF Q2FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd LICHF Q2FY24-Slightly weak quarter. NII in-line, loan...
PL First Cut – LICHF Q2FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
LICHF Q2FY24-Slightly weak quarter. NII in-line, loan growth remains weak with elevated provisions
◼️NII was Rs21.1bn (PLe Rs20.7bn) driven by higher NIM as loan growth was a bit lower
◼️NIM was ahead at 3.13% (PLe 3.05%) led by lower funding cost at 7.7% (PLe 7.9%); yields were lower at 9.9% (PLe 10%)
◼️Loan growth was lower at 6% YoY (PLe 7%); disbursals were in-line at Rs146.7bn (PLe Rs146.6bn); while repayments were higher at Rs131.2bn (PLe Rs103.1bn).
◼️Individual growth was 7.1% YoY; project loans de-grew by 18.2% YoY
◼️Opex was lower at Rs2.6bn (PLe Rs2.8bn) due to lower employee and fee/commission expenses
◼️PPoP was Rs1.89bn (PLe Rs1.83bn) led by better NII/opex
◼️On asset quality; stage-2/stage-3 decreased QoQ by 67/63bps to 5.1%/4.3% probably due to write-offs.
◼️Provisions were higher at Rs4.2bn (PLe Rs4bn). PCR dipped QoQ from 42.2% to 41.2%.
◼️PAT was Rs118.8bn (PLe Rs115.6bn).
◼️Stock trades at 1x/0.9x FY25/26E ABV.