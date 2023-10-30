PL First Cut – Petronet LNG Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co- Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Petronet LNG Q2FY24 Result First Cut: Total Volume declines 3%QoQ

· Revenue came in at Rs 125.3 bn (+8% QoQ, Ple: Rs 127.5 bn)

· EBITDA came in at Rs 12.1 bn (+3% QoQ, Ple: Rs 10.5 bn), while PAT stood at Rs 8.2 bn (+4% QoQ, Ple: Rs 6.7 bn).

· Regas volumes stood at 102 tbtu, down 17% QoQ while sales volume were up 13% QoQ to 121 tbtu.

· Total volumes at 223 tbtu were down 3% QoQ

· Utilization levels at Dahej and Kochi stand at 95% and 21%, respectively.

· The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs7/share.