PL First Cut - Petronet LNG Q2FY24
PL First Cut – Petronet LNG Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co- Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Petronet LNG Q2FY24 Result First Cut: Total Volume declines 3%QoQ
· Revenue came in at Rs 125.3 bn (+8% QoQ, Ple: Rs 127.5 bn)
· EBITDA came in at Rs 12.1 bn (+3% QoQ, Ple: Rs 10.5 bn), while PAT stood at Rs 8.2 bn (+4% QoQ, Ple: Rs 6.7 bn).
· Regas volumes stood at 102 tbtu, down 17% QoQ while sales volume were up 13% QoQ to 121 tbtu.
· Total volumes at 223 tbtu were down 3% QoQ
· Utilization levels at Dahej and Kochi stand at 95% and 21%, respectively.
· The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs7/share.
