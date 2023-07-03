Agro Chemicals & Fertilisers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages remain flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 28th June’23- Deficit largely narrowed down; Fertilizer RM prices continue to slide downward

§ Crop Acreages as on 30th June’23: Decent improvement on a WoW basis; Flat YoY (+0.4% YoY)

§ Rainfall as on 28th June’23: Deficit narrowed down largely due to better rains during the last week

§ Water Reservoir table as on 30th June’23: Flat YoY

§ Weekly Crop Prices: Crop Prices continues to be remunerative

§ Fertilizer Raw Material Prices: Continue to slide downward

§ Cumulative Monsoon till 28th June’23: Monsoons covers entire India narrowing down the deficit

§ India’s fertilizer subsidy may drop below Budget Estimate of Rs1.75-lakh-cr

§ Urea subsidy: Govt approves schemes worth Rs 3.70 lakh cr for well-being of farmers, organic farming

§ Scanty rains hit kharif crop sowing

§ Economists concerned over lower rice acreage pushing up inflation

§ Cabinet hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 to Rs 315/quintal for 2023-24 season

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 30th June’23: Decent improvement on a WoW basis; Flat YoY (+0.4% YoY)

(Lac Ha) Till 23rd June Till 30th June Crops In 2023 In 2022 YoY % In 2023 In 2022 YoY % WoW% Rice 10.8 16.5 -34.60% 26.6 36.1 -26.30% 146.60% Pulses 6.5 6.3 3.80% 18.2 18.5 -1.90% 177.50% Coarse Cereals 18.5 13.4 37.90% 36.2 22.4 61.70% 96.40% Oilseeds 9.2 9.5 -3.30% 21.6 18.8 14.60% 134.00% Sugarcane 50.8 50.7 0.00% 54.4 52.9 2.80% 7.20% Jute & Mesta 5.8 6.6 -12.20% 5.8 6.6 -11.80% 0.70% Cotton 28 32.7 -14.20% 40.5 47 -13.90% 44.50% Total 129.5 135.6 -4.50% 203.2 202.3 0.40% 56.90% Incremental WoW 73.7 66.7 -9.50%

Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 28th June’23: Deficit narrowed down largely due to better rains during the last week

Week ending Date % Deviation from Normal Country as a whole Northwest India Central India South Peninsula Northeast & East India 31-May-23 22 337 13 -24 -45 07-Jun-23 -57 69 -71 -63 -84 14-Jun-23 -49 -75 -73 -48 -18 21-Jun-23 -6 108 -47 -63 30

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 30th June’23: Flat YoY

Reservoir levels Current Year Last Year Avg. of last 10 years All India 27% 28% 24% North India 43% 23% 31% East India 19% 17% 24% West India 24% 24% 21% Central India 34% 28% 27% South India 20% 35% 23%

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices: Crop Prices continues to be remunerative

Crops(RS/Qntl) 2nd Week June'23 3rd Week June'23 4th Week June'23 4th Week June'22 YoY(%) WoW(%) Avg. June'23 Change(%) Wheat 2,617 2,584 2,584 2,309 11.90% 0.00% 2,568 0.60% Jowar(Sorghum) 3,592 3,410 3,542 2,676 32.40% 3.90% 3,282 7.90% Bajra(Pearl Millet) 2,215 2,149 2,139 2,138 0.00% -0.50% 2,158 -0.90% Arhar Dal (Tur) 11,950 10,714 12,522 7,980 56.90% 16.90% 10,254 22.10% Maize 1,889 2,062 2,113 2,268 -6.90% 2.50% 1,953 8.20% Green Gram Dal 9,504 9,164 8,917 7,875 13.20% -2.70% 8,907 0.10% Black Gram Urd beans 8,394 8,420 8,117 6,859 18.30% -3.60% 8,136 -0.20% Cotton 6,987 6,917 6,595 9,724 -32.20% -4.70% 6,783 -2.80% Soybean 4,615 4,773 4,671 6,082 -23.20% -2.10% 4,612 1.30% Paddy(Dhan) 2,204 2,251 2,206 2,127 3.70% -2.00% 2,227 -0.90%

Source: Agmarkweb, PL