PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals & Fertilisers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages remain flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 28th June’23- Deficit largely narrowed down; Fertilizer RM prices continue to slide downward
Agro Chemicals & Fertilisers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages remain flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 28th June’23- Deficit largely narrowed down; Fertilizer RM prices continue to slide downward
§ Crop Acreages as on 30th June’23: Decent improvement on a WoW basis; Flat YoY (+0.4% YoY)
§ Rainfall as on 28th June’23: Deficit narrowed down largely due to better rains during the last week
§ Water Reservoir table as on 30th June’23: Flat YoY
§ Weekly Crop Prices: Crop Prices continues to be remunerative
§ Fertilizer Raw Material Prices: Continue to slide downward
§ Cumulative Monsoon till 28th June’23: Monsoons covers entire India narrowing down the deficit
§ India’s fertilizer subsidy may drop below Budget Estimate of Rs1.75-lakh-cr
§ Urea subsidy: Govt approves schemes worth Rs 3.70 lakh cr for well-being of farmers, organic farming
§ Scanty rains hit kharif crop sowing
§ Economists concerned over lower rice acreage pushing up inflation
§ Cabinet hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 to Rs 315/quintal for 2023-24 season
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 30th June’23: Decent improvement on a WoW basis; Flat YoY (+0.4% YoY)
|(Lac Ha)
|Till 23rd June
|Till 30th June
|Crops
|In 2023
|In 2022
|YoY %
|In 2023
|In 2022
|YoY %
|WoW%
|Rice
|10.8
|16.5
|-34.60%
|26.6
|36.1
|-26.30%
|146.60%
|Pulses
|6.5
|6.3
|3.80%
|18.2
|18.5
|-1.90%
|177.50%
|Coarse Cereals
|18.5
|13.4
|37.90%
|36.2
|22.4
|61.70%
|96.40%
|Oilseeds
|9.2
|9.5
|-3.30%
|21.6
|18.8
|14.60%
|134.00%
|Sugarcane
|50.8
|50.7
|0.00%
|54.4
|52.9
|2.80%
|7.20%
|Jute & Mesta
|5.8
|6.6
|-12.20%
|5.8
|6.6
|-11.80%
|0.70%
|Cotton
|28
|32.7
|-14.20%
|40.5
|47
|-13.90%
|44.50%
|Total
|129.5
|135.6
|-4.50%
|203.2
|202.3
|0.40%
|56.90%
|Incremental WoW
|73.7
|66.7
|-9.50%
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 28th June’23: Deficit narrowed down largely due to better rains during the last week
|Week ending Date
|% Deviation from Normal
|Country as a whole
|Northwest India
|Central India
|South Peninsula
|Northeast & East India
|31-May-23
|22
|337
|13
|-24
|-45
|07-Jun-23
|-57
|69
|-71
|-63
|-84
|14-Jun-23
|-49
|-75
|-73
|-48
|-18
|21-Jun-23
|-6
|108
|-47
|-63
|30
Source: IMD, PL
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 30th June’23: Flat YoY
|Reservoir levels
|Current Year
|Last Year
|Avg. of last 10 years
|All India
|27%
|28%
|24%
|North India
|43%
|23%
|31%
|East India
|19%
|17%
|24%
|West India
|24%
|24%
|21%
|Central India
|34%
|28%
|27%
|South India
|20%
|35%
|23%
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices: Crop Prices continues to be remunerative
|Crops(RS/Qntl)
|2nd Week June'23
|3rd Week June'23
|4th Week June'23
|4th Week June'22
|YoY(%)
|WoW(%)
|Avg. June'23
|Change(%)
|Wheat
|2,617
|2,584
|2,584
|2,309
|11.90%
|0.00%
|2,568
|0.60%
|Jowar(Sorghum)
|3,592
|3,410
|3,542
|2,676
|32.40%
|3.90%
|3,282
|7.90%
|Bajra(Pearl Millet)
|2,215
|2,149
|2,139
|2,138
|0.00%
|-0.50%
|2,158
|-0.90%
|Arhar Dal (Tur)
|11,950
|10,714
|12,522
|7,980
|56.90%
|16.90%
|10,254
|22.10%
|Maize
|1,889
|2,062
|2,113
|2,268
|-6.90%
|2.50%
|1,953
|8.20%
|Green Gram Dal
|9,504
|9,164
|8,917
|7,875
|13.20%
|-2.70%
|8,907
|0.10%
|Black Gram Urd beans
|8,394
|8,420
|8,117
|6,859
|18.30%
|-3.60%
|8,136
|-0.20%
|Cotton
|6,987
|6,917
|6,595
|9,724
|-32.20%
|-4.70%
|6,783
|-2.80%
|Soybean
|4,615
|4,773
|4,671
|6,082
|-23.20%
|-2.10%
|4,612
|1.30%
|Paddy(Dhan)
|2,204
|2,251
|2,206
|2,127
|3.70%
|-2.00%
|2,227
|-0.90%
Source: Agmarkweb, PLMayuresh Rawte