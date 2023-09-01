PL Stock Update - PVR-Inox celebrates highest BO month of ALL TIME

PL Stock Update - PVR-Inox – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Multiplex Update: PVR-Inox celebrates highest BO month of ALL TIME

✳️PVR-Inox reported footfalls of 1.9crs in August 2023 with GBOC of ~Rs532crs. This is the highest ever monthly footfall and GBOC figure for the cinema chain.

Our view: In the post-pandemic era, 1QFY23 was the best ever quarter for PVR-Inox with proforma (assuming consolidation) footfalls of 4.3crs. Now, if footfalls in Aug-23 itself were 1.9crs and on a conservative basis if we assume the same to be at ~1crs (~47% lower) in July and Sep (Jawan to set to release on 07th Sep and Salaar on 28th Sep), the total count for 2QFY24 would stand at ~3.9crs (9% lower than 1QFY23). Thus, we believe 2QFY24 might well turn out to be an exceptionally strong quarter. Retain positive bias on multiplexes with a BUY on PVR.