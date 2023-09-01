Live
- Singaporeans vote for ceremonial president after rare political scandals
- Daily Forex Rates (01-09-2023)
- Karimnagar: Govt gives nod to prepare DPR for redesign, restoration of Kalvala project
- Google tests new tool to watermark, identify AI images
- Apple sets this MacBook Pro as a "Vintage Product"; Details
- Future Women Leaders Programme from Sep 1-3 in Hyderabad
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ to be conferred on Annavarapu Ramaswamy
- Sharp shooter death: Police register FIR against DCF, ACF and RFO
- Govt. is committed to support tenant farmers, says YS Jagan disburses Rythu Bharosa funds
- Ignoring all flak, INDIA leaders say ‘cheese’ at Mumbai conclave
Just In
PL Stock Update - PVR-Inox celebrates highest BO month of ALL TIME
PL Stock Update - PVR-Inox – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt LtdMultiplex Update: PVR-Inox celebrates highest BO month of ALL...
PL Stock Update - PVR-Inox – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Multiplex Update: PVR-Inox celebrates highest BO month of ALL TIME
✳️PVR-Inox reported footfalls of 1.9crs in August 2023 with GBOC of ~Rs532crs. This is the highest ever monthly footfall and GBOC figure for the cinema chain.
Our view: In the post-pandemic era, 1QFY23 was the best ever quarter for PVR-Inox with proforma (assuming consolidation) footfalls of 4.3crs. Now, if footfalls in Aug-23 itself were 1.9crs and on a conservative basis if we assume the same to be at ~1crs (~47% lower) in July and Sep (Jawan to set to release on 07th Sep and Salaar on 28th Sep), the total count for 2QFY24 would stand at ~3.9crs (9% lower than 1QFY23). Thus, we believe 2QFY24 might well turn out to be an exceptionally strong quarter. Retain positive bias on multiplexes with a BUY on PVR.