Megastar Chiranjeevi promotes Getup Srinu’s ‘Raju Yadav;’ unveils film teaser

In a surprise announcement, popular comedian Getup Srinu is all set to headline the upcoming film 'Raju Yadav', directed by Krishnamachari. Megastar Chiranjeevi unveils the film teaser. A special video message from Megastar Chiranjeevi was released by the film team which extends his best wishes. Chiranjeevi praised Getup Srinu's performance and expressed his excitement about the film.

The promotional content of the film have received a fantastic response from the audience. The movie is being released on a grand scale by producer Bunny Vas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 24th.

Renowned composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music for the film, receiving an excellent response for the songs released so far. Editing for the film is handled by Nagi Reddy. 'Raju Yadav' promises to be a heart warming blend of love and comedy, captivating audiences with its entertaining narrative and stellar performances.