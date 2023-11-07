PL Technical Research: BUY AB CAPITAL - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY AB CAPITAL CMP: 173 TRGT: 195 SL: 165 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has given a decent correction from the peak of 199 to bottom out at around 166 levels, where 200 DMA lies and has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time hovering between the range of 166 and 174 levels.

The RSI has been steadily on the rise and has maintained a positive bias and with the chart looking attractive, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 195 keeping a stop loss of 165.