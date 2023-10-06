  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: BUY CDSL - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: BUY CDSL - TECHNICAL PICK
x
Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.BUY CDSL CMP: 1339 TRGT: 1500 SL: 1250 -...

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY CDSL CMP: 1339 TRGT: 1500 SL: 1250 - TECHNICAL PICK - CDSL has moved up decently and decisively above the 50EMA level with a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart after a consolidation phase witnessed for quite some time. With the RSI also well placed and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy, we anticipate a further upward rise in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 1500, keeping the stop loss of 1250.







Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X