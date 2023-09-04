Live
PL Technical Research: Buy L&T FINANCE - Medium Term Tech Pick
BUY L&T FINANCE CMP: 129 TRGT: 140 SL: 124 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock has witnessed a decent reversal from 116 zone and currently after a good consolidation period near 124 levels maintaining a strong support near the significant 50EMA level, has indicated a positive candle moving past the resistance zone of 127.50 level to improve the bias and signaling a buy to anticipate for further rise.
The RSI is well placed which is on the rise and has immense upside potential. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 140 keeping the stop loss at 124.
