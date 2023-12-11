PL Technical Research: Buy WEST COAST PAPER - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

BUY WEST COAST PAPER CMP: 690 TRGT: 775 SL: 650 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after witnessing a gradual correction from 780 zone has bottomed out 640 levels taking support and indicating a decent pullback to improve the bias with upside potential visible to carry on the momentum further ahead.

The RSI also after the slide has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock with an upside target of 775 keeping the stop loss near 650 levels.







